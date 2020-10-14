Bebe Rexha Goes Braless Under Mesh Top, Wears ‘I Voted’ Sticker On Breast

Singer Bebe Rexha took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with her 10.4 million followers that she voted in a most unique — and sexy — way. She went braless under a mesh top wearing an “I Voted” sticker on one breast covering her nipple, keeping the image safe from violating the site’s nudity policy.

The “I’m a Mess” singer also sported a bright blue vinyl jacket, which she wore open, exposing her chest. The jacket was long, covering her thighs. Bebe’s shirt featured a scoop neckline and short sleeves. The sticker appeared to be directly on her skin under the top.

Bebe’s hair was died a shade of bright red with dark roots showing. She wore it with a deep side part and styled in lose waves that skimmed the tops of her shoulders.

For accessories, the celebrity went with a necklace made from large silver beads. She also sported a pair of matching dangle earrings.

The 31-year-old wore a deep metallic blue polish on her long nails.

The picture captured Bebe sitting in a chair with a small window behind her. She appeared to be in an enclosed area as a ceiling was just a few feet above her head.

One side of the jacket was pulled down over one of Bebe’s shoulder. While it put her breast and cleavage on display, it also gave her fans a nice peek at her flat abs. She held the other side of the garment in one hand while resting her other hand in her lap. The singer looked up with a serious expression on her face with her lips slightly parted.

In the post’s caption, she indicated that had exercised her right to vote, while hoping her followers did so as well.

Unsurprisingly, the post generated a slew of comments. Many of them were political in nature but some fans seemed to enjoy seeing Bebe in the titillating outfit.

“You crazy beautiful thing,” one admirer wrote.

“That’s one way of making people want to vote,” joked a second Instagram user.

“Wow amazing picture @beberexha and outfit,” a third follower chimed in.

“Is today national no bra day? I’ll vote for that everyday!” joked a fourth fan.

Bebe is no stranger to flashing plenty of skin in racy outfits on social media. Earlier this month, the songstress shared a video on Instagram that saw her wearing a pair of tight pants with a tiny metallic red top that gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage as well as her sideboob.