Former WWE Superstar Ryback Reveals Which AEW Wrestlers He’d Like To Face

During the second part of this week’s edition of his eponymous podcast, former WWE superstar Ryback mentioned the AEW talents he’d like to wrestle if he joins the company at some point in the future.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co on Wednesday, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed on the latest episode of The Ryback Show that there are certain AEW stars he’s interested in facing, including Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho.

“Kenny Omega and me, I think, would have great chemistry together. Cody is on top of his game right now. I think there’s big money in that being visited down the line. Obviously Jericho. He’s my favorite top guy I worked with which is more so in the ring and also how he conducted himself passing on knowledge and wanting to truly genuinely help.”

While talking about Jericho, Ryback admitted that he appreciates how the inaugural AEW World Champion remains a top performer in the industry despite how he currently focuses on helping younger wrestlers and “[giving] back to the business.”

At the moment, it’s still unclear when Ryback will be returning to the ring. However, WrestlingNews.co noted that he is presently focusing on recovering his health and growing his business, Feed Me More Nutrition. The publication also quoted comments he made in December 2019 during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he admitted that he wants to “[get healthy again] for life” because of his lifelong passion for professional wrestling and opined that AEW stands out as a promotion because it treats its talents better.

Shortly before to his latest praise for AEW and some of its biggest names, Ryback appeared on another podcast, the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report, where he suggested that Rhodes will “be his best” on the company’s programming if he becomes a full-blown heel, as quoted by SE Scoops. In May, he also suggested that one of his ex-WWE colleagues, Curtis Axel, would make a good addition to the rival promotion’s roster following his then-recent release from the company.

While Ryback has been very complimentary toward AEW for quite some time, that hasn’t been the case with his former employer, which he has continued to criticize during his various podcast appearances. As reported by The Inquisitr late last month, the Nexus alumnus referred to WWE chairman Vince McMahon as a “piece of sh*t” because of how he supposedly mistreats his wrestlers, adding that the “world will be a better place” once he passes away.