Donald Trump Could ‘Bring Us Down With Him’ If He Gets Voted Out, Insider Says

Donald Trump will bring the country down with him if he isn’t re-elected to the Oval Office in just under three weeks, one Trump insider predicted. Tony Schwartz, the co-author of Trump’s famous novel The Art of the Deal, spoke with Ari Melber on MSNBC to share his insight into the president.

Host Ari Melber opened the segment by suggesting that Trump appeared to be doing things that weren’t in his own best interest in recent days.

Schwartz replied that Trump “knows that there’s a good chance he’s going to lose,” something that is apparently “terrifying” to him. Because of this, his behavior is being directed by his desire to push back against those that he sees as his enemies.

That includes the coronavirus, who the Art of the Deal author said Trump sees as an “enemy to be vanquished.” To show that he is in control of the disease, and not the other way around, he continues to hold large rallies and defies public health recommendations to wear masks.

“He is not an adult, he is a child, he’s a rogue child, and he is just fighting for his self-esteem,” which is under threat currently, he said.

The undecided electoral segment of the population has lost faith in his ability to lead, Schwartz added, and it has resulted in the president being entirely unable emotionally to focus on anything besides the possibility that he could lose in November’s election against Joe Biden.

Melber questioned Schwartz about Trump’s emotions when they worked together.

He replied that Trump doesn’t have normal emotions but operates from a place of anger and rage. When they were working together, the illusion that he was powerful and strong was still in place.

But in the past few weeks, there have been repeated blows to his sense of self-worth that shatter that appearance, and that is reportedly why he is currently behaving the way that he is in the face of losing the election.

The author went on to say that Trump has infected the country with a “virus” beyond COVID-19 that has forced people to a primitive emotional place.

“What I fear Trump is about to do is to bring us down with him if he has to go. I don’t even really want to speculate on what he could do in these last days,” he added.

The news comes as some experts have suggested that perhaps the president would resign rather than allow himself to be tossed out by the voters as he worries about his chances in the race, as The Inquisitr previously reported.