Hulk Hogan’s Daughter, Brooke, Sizzles While Wearing A Cleavage-Baring Top & Denim Skirt In Nashville

Brooke reminded fans to take control of their lives in the caption.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a new photo with her fans. The former reality TV star showed off her fit figure while wearing a stunning ensemble.

In the sexy snap, Brooke sizzled as she rocked a cleavage-baring floral top. The shirt featured billowing sleeves and ruffled cuffs. It also included a low-cut neckline, and appeared to be knotted in the front.

She added a skimpy denim mini skirt as well. The garment wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while exposing her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also spotted. She accessorized the style with a tan sunhat on her head and a pair of dangling earrings.

Brooke posed outdoors for the shot. She pushed her hip to the side and wrapped one arm around her midsection. Her other hand was placed underneath of her chin as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background of the photo, a sunlit sky could be seen, as well as some green foliage and the roof of a house. She geotagged her location as Nashville, Tennessee. In the caption of the post, Brooke reminded her followers that they were the CEO of their own lives and that they should take charge.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that rippled over her shoulders.

Brooke’s 329,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 4,700 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 110 messages during that time.

“Wow you’re looking absolutely fabulous and stunning,” one follower stated.

“Love your energy and drive continue to grind God bless you,” another wrote.

“Looking good in that outfit,” a third comment read.

“Your looking very sexy and beautiful. Nice outfit,” a fourth person gushed.

The former Hogan Knows Best star is doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her toned physique in her online photos. She’s often seen filling her timeline with snaps of herself sporting racy bathing suits, tight tops, and stunning dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a teeny blue bikini while getting posing in the water. To date, that post has racked up more than 7,900 likes and over 150 comments.