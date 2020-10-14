Tyra Banks Could Have A ‘Mutiny On Her Hands’ After Attacking ‘DWTS’ Staff, Source Says

Tyra Banks was accused of throwing her staff under the bus when she announced on Dancing With the Stars that her recent blunder was the fault of the people working behind-the-scenes. Now, a source told OK Magazine that the model could be facing a “mutiny” from her crew because of the way she is treating them.

“Tyra just cannot let last week’s elimination error go. She brings it up in every meeting, but no one thought she was going to bring it up on-air during the live show again. At this point, the staff is close to revolting. Tyra is going to have a mutiny on her hands if she isn’t careful,” another insider explained.

A week ago, the 46-year-old revealed that Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd were up for elimination. In actuality, Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy were the couple that was at risk of heading home along with Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

While the cameras were rolling, she told the audience that the cards she was reading were wrong.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Shortly after, there were reports that she was angry with her team behind the scenes and one source said that she even suspected that they had sabotaged her on purpose, as The Inquisitr previously reported. After reportedly having a meltdown backstage, she didn’t make herself any friends.

That, coupled with the fact that she doesn’t appear to be very grateful to her team, has apparently put a wedge between her and the people who work to make the competition series a hit.

It didn’t end there, however.

In a separate episode, she reiterated to the audience that the error wasn’t her fault but the result of a mistake made by the crw. She reassured viewers that the votes were accurately counted but a technical issue resulted in her reading out the wrong names.

“Tyra was warned after she attacked the staff last week to move on. Blaming others isn’t a good look, and it isn’t smart. There are literally hundreds of people working behind-the-scenes to make her and the show a success, and she keeps trashing them,” one source said.

It isn’t just the crew that seems to be unhappy, however. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the show is facing a drop in ratings and some fans are even calling for her to be removed so that former favorites Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews can make a comeback.