Nazanin Mandi Wears Unbuttoned Shirt & Matching Pants For Missguided Outfit Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for fashion brand Missguided and promoted their clothing for her most recent post.

In the first shot, she stunned in a salmon shirt with long sleeves. Mandi left the garment completely unbuttoned, which helped display her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted pants that featured large pockets on each leg. Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, accessorized herself with a necklace featuring her first name initial and what is seemingly her wedding ring. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with red polish. Mandi styled her dark shoulder-length hair down in curls.

She posed in front of a plain white backdrop and was snapped from the legs-up. Mandi held onto her pants and tugged at her curly locks with her raised right hand. She tilted her head to the side and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Mandi closed her eyes and flashed a huge smile. She showed off her pearly whites and appeared to be leaning back on the wall behind her.

In the third frame, the former R U the Girl contestant tucked a loose-fitted sleeveless blue/gray top into her matching bottoms. Mandi went barefoot and showed off the tattoo inked down her right arm. The influencer was captured on a fluffy carpet with her legs curled up. She continued to stare directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 345 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Face, hair, body, outfit all amazing!!!” another person shared.

“I love them both! But I really love #2! it’s such a nice color on you,” remarked a third fan.

“I love the blue outfit but… even a plastic bag would suit you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she celebrated her birthday last month in a sheer zebra-print dress with strappy black heels. Mandi sported her dark locks up and accessorized herself with dangling earrings while being captured by Miguel in front of a large display of white and silver balloons. According to Famous Birthdays, she turned 34-years-old on September 11.