Jen Selter Shows Off Her Sculpted Figure In Latest Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a post in which she showcased her sculpted physique in workout attire. Jen had a yoga mat from the brand Alo Yoga, whose pieces she has worn many times before on her page, set up in a corner of her apartment. She was surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that filled the space with natural light, and hardwood floors stretched out underneath her. The corner also had a breathtaking view of the city and the water.

She rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings with a wide waistband that came right to her belly button, hugging her slender waist. The garment had a pale pink background with darker mauve and lilac shapes on it, making for an eye-catching look. The fabric clung to her chiselled lower body, highlighting her toned thighs and calves. She wore only a pair of socks and no sneakers for the clip as she did floor exercises on the yoga mat.

She paired the leggings with a matching sports bra that incorporated the same pattern. The top had a scoop neckline and extended an inch or so below her breasts, leaving plenty of her chiseled abs on display as well as her sculpted shoulders.

Jen’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and pulled back in a high ponytail, and she used nothing but bodyweight and a circular exercise tool to do the moves in the video.

Jen paired the sexy video clip with a caption that encouraged her fans to check out a new challenge she was holding, as well as a bit more information about some of her offerings.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received 127 comments from her eager audience. It also racked up 77,800 views within 16 hours of going live.

“Can I come over and workout and eat a bunch of food with you already?!” one fan wrote, loving Jen’s content.

“Where is your outfit from!!!” another chimed in, followed by a heart eyes emoji, dying to get her hands on Jen’s ensemble.

“Beautiful view,” a third fan remarked, including a heart emoji i the comment, not specifying whether he was talking about the city view or Jen’s curves.

“You are always so gorgeous baby,” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared another breathtaking video clip. In that update, she posed on a beach in a blue thong bikini that left little to the imagination. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in tousled, beachy waves and her curves looked incredible in the revealing swimwear.