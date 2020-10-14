Prince Harry wants to give his son, Archie, the “childhood he always wanted,” and insider told People.

The Duke of Sussex has been clear that, though he was born into wealth and privilege, his childhood was difficult for him. During a private audience in February, as People reported at the time, he candidly spoke of the mental health struggles he endured from the pain of his childhood, punctuated by losing his mother at a young age. He even revealed that he has been to therapy to deal with the trauma.

He would also go on to tell the same audience that he did not and does not regret stepping down from his role in the royal family, moving across the ocean, and seeking a comparatively quiet life a continent away.

Though he and his family have moved a couple of times since then, they appear to have finally settled down in Montecito, California.

It seems that the move to the community has fit Archie and his parents like a glove. Their mansion came with a playhouse, of which a family friend said that he would soon be climbing into once he’s old enough. Harry noted that his new home also has plenty of space for the young boy to frolic around, giving Dad the opportunity to perhaps one day steer him into his favorite sport.

“I’ve got a little space outside, which I’m fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League,” Harry said.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

A source confirmed that the move has allowed Harry to give his son the childhood he never had.

“They are both extremely attentive parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted. They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play—all the private space is a dream for them,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been able to spend more time with their son, in a departure from their previously demanding royal schedules that could have kept them away for long periods.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last weekend, Meghan herself confirmed that she’s been able to enjoy some of her son’s milestones thanks to her reduced workload.

“In the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more. We were both there for [Archie’s] first steps. His first run, his first fall, his first everything,” she said.