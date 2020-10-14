Helen Owen Enjoys ‘Summer On Lake Powell’ In Skimpy String Bikini

Summer may be over in the U.S., but Helen Owen is still soaking up the sun in Lake Powell, Utah. On Tuesday, the model took to Instagram to share a collection of photos in which she rocked a barely-fitting white bikini while posing by the water. Her ensemble left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Helen standing on the edge of something just above the gentle waves. The reddish-tan canyon walls were visible in the background as sunlight filled the scene, reflecting off the water. Helen looked to be mostly in the shade, though some rays did sneak in and highlight her assets.

Helen’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The cups plunged into her chest and exposed her ample cleavage at the center. Additionally, her sideboob and underboob were on display as the top rode up.

Helen’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the bra and a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini rested low on her waist to showcase her toned abs, while the sides tied high above her hips to accentuate her hourglass shape. The high cuts perfectly framed her lean legs while her pert booty was exposed via the cheeky cut.

Helen accessorized her outfit with a dainty gold pendant necklace, a bracelet, small earrings, and a few rings. She styled her brunette locks down in a loose blowout.

In the first shot, the babe arched her back and popped out her chest as she playfully tugged on her strings and looked off into the distance. She was also captured from behind, giving fans a glimpse of her round backside. The remaining photos seemed to show Helen crawling towards the camera as she bent one knee and leaned forward, allowing the wind to blow through her locks. All the while, she flashed a huge smile.

The post garnered more than 48,000 likes and just over 220 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with her followers. Many people showered her with admiration in the comments section.

“Omg how are you real,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous as always!” another user added.

“Simply stunning,” a third follower wrote.

“Oooooh looking so amazing,” a fourth fan declared.

Helen always knows how to send her fanbase into a frenzy. In another share, she rocked a colorful striped bikini while hanging in an infinity pool, which her followers loved.