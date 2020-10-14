Kelly Clarkson Teases Fans With Epic Billboard Music Awards Opener

She spilled details of what they can expect during a talk show segment.

Kelly Clarkson teased what promised to be a spectacular opening number of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on The Kelly Clarkson Show with her musical director, Jason Halbert. In a video clip uploaded to the talk series’ Instagram page, he and Kelly spoke about what fans can expect from her third consecutive year as she takes the reins on a night filled with music’s best and brightest stars.

Jason exclaimed that the opener will be great. He spilled that over 200 people would be involved in the performance and that it will be the biggest show opener ever seen on television. He then asked Kelly if he could play one bar of the opening song to keep her fans, whom he called internet “sleuths,” satisfied until tonight. She agreed.

The musical director then called out a random bar of the opening song, number 59, and the back kicked in with a dynamite section of music.

“Oh my gosh, if you guess that you win! Just kidding,” laughed Kelly at the impossible musical clue.

Kelly looked lovely in the video segment. She wore a dark-colored dress that featured a buttoned-up front. The garment appeared to be a denim material. It had long sleeves with stitching similar to that of jeans on the sleeves and across the chest. Kelly accented that with a wide, black belt that had a large, gold, western-styled buckle.

Her blonde hair was loosely curled at the ends. She wore it parted in the middle. The roots were dark and the color gradually lightened throughout the length of her tresses until it turned into a buttery blonde at its tips.

Kelly had her hands on her hips. Her nails were painted a deep purple color.

Jason wore an outfit in a similar hue as Kelly’s. He looked fabulous in a dark suit jacket and pants. That was paired with a black shirt that had a design of tiny white polka dots atop it.

The three-hour awards spectacular will air tonight, live from Las Vegas beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will feature the year’s hottest acts, unexpected collaborations, and some unexpected moments.

Fans of the singer and talk series host can’t wait for the big show to begin,

“Even I am getting nervous now… Stop it, this is so exciting,” wrote one fan.

“Can’t wait to watch it!!! Normally good at guessing songs but random bar 59???” penned a second follower, who added three emoji with faces that appeared to be confused following their statement.

“I am sooo excited for tonight, looking forward to this. More Kelly all the time is wonderful, thank you!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Get ready people, this is going to be epic,” remarked a fourth fan.