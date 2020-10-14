Jade Grobler Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini While Posing At The Beach

Jade Grobler gave fans something to talk about in a new Instagram post on Tuesday, October 13. The 22-year-old model took to her feed to share a sizzling snapshot that showed her rocking a skimpy thong bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

In the update, Jade sported a red bikini set. From what was visible, the tiny bandeau-style top was cut so small that it barely contained her voluptuous breasts. As it was strapless, the piece sat quite low on her chest. The snug fit of the piece pushed her chest upward, making her bust look like it was about to pop out of the garment.

She wore matching bottoms that perfectly fit her slender frame, highlighting the curves of her hips. The thong displayed her perky booty. Double straps formed the waistband, and it clung high to her waist, accentuating her flat stomach and small waistline.

The image featured Jade standing on the fine, white sand at the beautiful Whitehaven beach, as per the geotag suggests. The scenery in front of her showed incredible views of the sea and the blue sky. She stood sideways with most of her backside directed to the camera, and her round posterior became the main focus of the shot. Despite the lovely background, many viewers were more fixated on her body and assets.

She placed her arms on the sides as she looked over her shoulder, gazing at the lens, and smiled. She was squinting from the bright glare of the sun.

For the occasion, Jade left her blond hair loose. Some parts of her tresses were damp and air-dried, and she let the long strands cascade over her shoulders and down her back. The influencer opted for a gold bangle and a black string bracelet as her accessories.

The smokeshow wrote a short caption. The new share gained over 20,200 likes and 200-plus comments in less than a day. A lot of social media admirers took to the comments section and dropped emoji and numerous messages. Hundreds of fans told her how hot she looked, while other admirers gushed over her flawless skin.

“The color of passion is red. I got energy from you,” one of her fans wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“The guys here forgot what a heart was after looking at this. You are incredibly sexy and so beautiful,” added another Instagram follower.

“Gorgeous view! I’m not talking about the ocean. The best photo that I have seen on social media today,” a third admirer commented.