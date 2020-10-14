‘One Piece’ Chapter 992 Spoilers: Oden’s Samurais Winning War Against Kaido, Perospero & Marco Ends Alliance

One Piece Chapter 992 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature the continuation of the battle between the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Ashura Doji, Kawamatsu, Kiku, Izo, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi – and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. It would also show the end of the alliance between former Whitebeard Pirates second division commander Marco the Phoenix and Big Mom Pirates officer Charlotte Perospero.

After the two Mink kings defeated Jack the Drought, the Nine Red Scabbards turned all their focus on the strongest creature in the world. Based on the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 992 is set to show a more intense battle at the rooftop of the Yonko’s castle in Onigashima. The fight will start with Emperor Kaido’s roar. Instead of fire, lightning will come out from his mouth, but none of it will successfully hit any of the Nine Red Scabbards.

Lord Kozuki Oden’s samurai will then counter with their own special attacks against Emperor Kaido. Nekomamushi will use his electric claw to smash him in the face, while Kawamatsu will attack with “Amanogawa.” Inuarashi will utilize his leg sword to pierce the enemy’s body along with an electric shock. The samurai brothers, Izo and Kiku, will use a combination attack. Izo’s attack is named Dangirigan, while Kiku’s technique is called “Zansetsu Gama.”

Emperor Kaido will get annoyed, wondering how they are able to damage his body despite not having a power comparable to Lord Oden. He will use Boro Breath again to eliminate the Nine Red Scabbards, but Raizo will block and absorb it using a huge Ninja Scroll. After a few seconds, he will return Boro Breath to him with “Makimaki no Jutsu.”

tofoli.douglas / Flickr/ Public Domain

Meanwhile, Kinemon, Denjiro, Inuarashi, and Ashura Doji will all be using the two-sword technique while copying Lord Oden’s pose. They will attack the Yonko together using “Togen Totsuka,” striking him at exactly the same spot where Lord Oden hit in the past. One Piece Chapter 992 will show Emperor Kaido’s wound bleeding and his eyes turning white like a man losing his consciousness.

Aside from the battle between the Nine Red Scabbards and Emperor Kaido, the upcoming chapter will also feature the end of the alliance between Marco and Perospero. Both pirates will be initially shown having a friendly talk on their way to the battlefield. However, things will start to change after they meet Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin.

Linlin will tell his oldest son that her decision to join forces with Emperor Kaido is final. At first, Perospero will insist on fighting alongside the Straw Hat Pirates, but he will still end up following the orders of his mother. After hearing their conversation, Marco will accept that his alliance with Perospero has already come to an end.