Lala Kent Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Nude Selfie

Lala Kent showed off her growing baby bump with a playful nude photo.

Lala created an Instagram page for the new bundle of joy called Give Them Lala Baby. In the stories for the account, she posted an image showing her posing naked in front of a mirror, turned to the side so that her emerging bump is evident.

The 30-year-old Vanderpump Rules star is expecting a baby with fiance Randall Emmett, who she has been dating since 2017 and got engaged to in September 2018.

With the B2K song “Bump, Bump, Bump,” playing over the image, she holds up her phone with one arm while the other dangles to her side. One leg is lifted slightly for modesty, and she has posted a trio of white hearts across her chest to censor her nudity.

She doesn’t appear to be wearing anything else, including jewelry, with her long blonde hair casually falling around her face, which is partially obscured by the phone. A few of her many tattoos can be spotted by eagle-eyed viewers.

In the background, her enviable closet can be seen, with a shelf filled with designer shoes and a rack packed with clothing behind her.

So far, the new Instagram page for the couple’s baby girl has over 9,000 followers and two posts advising people that the baby will be born in April 2021.

Lala teased the new pic to her 1.5 million followers on her original social media account by posting a copy of it to her own Instagram stories. But instead of revealing the full pic, she had scribbled over her body with pink and drew a big white heart over her head, preventing viewers from seeing the full image.

She captioned the post with a link to the baby’s account, directing social media users to head over there for the full pic.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Lala revealed that she and Randall were expecting back on September 2.

“I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing,” Lala said at the time. “I’m really emotional… let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The reality star has been keeping fans updated on the progress of her pregnancy despite a break in filming because of the coronavirus pandemic. She let everyone know that she was having a baby girl with a post showing a person flying through the air with a pink parachute.

“I’m in love with you already,” Lala later said in her stories, as E! reported at the time. “And I can’t wait to be your mama.”

It’s not clear if the baby will be making an appearance on Vanderpump Rules, however, after Lala announced that she wasn’t sure if she would be appearing on the show next season, as The Inquisitr previously reported.