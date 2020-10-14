Nicole Scherzinger, 42, Puts On A Busty Show In A Tight White Sports Bra While Flaunting Flawless Complexion

The singer recently tried a Coolaser facial.

Nicole Scherzinger steamed up her Instagram page yesterday with a set of gorgeous selfies that have her fans talking. The singer flaunted her voluptuous chest while showing off the results of her recent skin treatment procedure.

The Pussycat Doll included two stunning snaps in the October 14 addition to her feed. She ventured outside for the photoshoot, positioning the camera so it framed her from the chest up as she gazed back at the lens with an alluring stare.

The bright sun shone down on the 42-year-old, illuminating her face as she showed off the results of her latest skincare treatment — a Coolaser facial, which she credited to Beverly Hills-based dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian. She noted that the procedure left her with tight skin and minimized pores and blemishes, as well as a healthy glow, all of which were evident due to her going makeup-free in the photos.

Many of Nicole’s 4.6 million followers seemed impressed with her flawless complexion, though that’s not all that caught their eyes. The Masked Singer judge also earned considerable attention for her ensemble in the double-pic update, as it left her ample assets well on display.

Nicole likely sent hearts racing as she put on a busty show in a white sports bra that left very little to the imagination. The piece fit snugly over her chest and boasted a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that exposed her bronzed decolletage in its entirety and an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage. It had thick straps that wrapped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms as she ran her fingers through her long, dark locks. Keen-eyed followers could also get a glimpse of her taut midsection underneath the garment’s band.

Fans went wild for the sultry shots, awarding the upload over 196,000 likes within just 12 hours of it hitting Nicole’s feed. It has racked up over 1,200 comments as well, many with compliments for the star’s striking beauty and phenomenal physique.

“You literally have the most perfect skin and genes tho,” one person wrote.

“You are such a natural beauty,” praised another fan.

“Nicole, you are just too GORGEOUS for words,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow! So phresh!” added a fourth admirer.

Whether she’s rocking a fresh-faced look or in full glam, Nicole always seems to command attention from her massive Instagram following. In another recent post, the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker got dolled up in a strapless gown that fit her like a glove. The look proved to be fan-favorite, racking up over 121,000 likes to date.