Julianne Hough Stuns In Cut-Out Top & Short Skirt, Rocks Hair Color That Receives Rave Reviews

Julianne wasn't sure how to describe her current hair color.

Julianne Hough got all dressed up, and she felt like her efforts deserved “a little photoshoot.”

On Tuesday, October 13, the singer, actress, and professional dancer took to Instagram to show off a designer outfit that was chic and fun. In the caption of her post, Julianne, 32, referenced how uncommon it is for her to get glammed up these days, which is why she decided to model her all-black ensemble. The backdrop of her outdoor photoshoot was a row of towering bushes with dense green leaves.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro rocked a sleeveless top with a plummeting neckline that showed off her toned chest and smooth décolletage. It plunged down to a knotted detail that was located in the center of the bust. Underneath the knot, a triangular cutout displayed a small amount of her flat midriff. She wore the top tucked into a short flared skirt with a high waist. The garment’s hemline hit a few inches above the knee, which was high enough to show off the muscle definition of her strong thighs. She tagged the official Instagram page for the luxury fashion brand Valentino to reveal where she got her outfit. Her only visible accessory was a Y-necklace with a small crystal pendant.

Julianne’s shoulder-length mane was styled in thick, piecey waves that looked slightly damp. A deep side part caused some of the snaky pieces to fall in front of her face in a few of her photos. Her locks’ autumnal color was a warm bronze hue with golden tones near the ends. Her followers couldn’t stop raving over how great the dye job looked, and Julianne responded to one fan who asked her if she had colored her usually blond tresses red.

“Who knows?! I have no idea what my hair color is by the minute…” she wrote.

“This is the best color on you wow so stunning!!” one fan said in the comment section.

“Holy sh*t I’m obsessed with her hair,” another admirer remarked.

“Absolutely stunning. You look like a siren,” a third message read.

“Looooveeee the dark hair with the side gray or blonde whatever it is,” a fourth fan added.

Julianne also received plenty of compliments on her outfit and her beautiful smile, and her slideshow of gorgeous shots racked up over 270,000 likes.

While Julianne looked glamorous in her latest social media update, she recently showed off her sporty side. As reported by The Inquisitr, the Rock of Ages actress shared a video of herself wakesurfing over the weekend, and her Instagram followers were seriously impressed by her skills.