‘This Is Us’ Fans React To New Promo That Teases Feuding Kevin & Randall Reunite On Their 40th Birthday

A mew promo teases that the estranged siblings come face to face on their 40th.

This Is Us fans are reacting to a new promo released by NBC ahead of the show’s Season 5 premiere. on October 27.

In a teaser shared to the official This Is Us Instagram page, flashback scenes from past episodes of the NBC drama are shown in quick succession. Viewers get a glimpse of Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) Vietnam days, Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding, and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his clan jumping Rocky-style after running the steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A 1990s Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is then seen telling teen Kate (Hannah Zeile) that she thinks it’s time the family starts “a new chapter.”

New footage is then shown as Randall is seen blowing out candles on a 40th birthday cake and Kevin (Justin Hartley) is sweetly rubbing the belly of his baby mama Madison (Caitlin Thompson) — this after he’s shown walking outside wearing a pandemic-era face mask.

After last season’s explosive argument between the Pearson brothers is rehashed – Kevin tells Randall the worst day of his life was when their parents brought him home — the promo ends with a stunned Kevin opening the door to the family’s mountain cabin to see his estranged brother standing there.

The trailer can be seen below.

In the comments section to the promo, viewers reacted to the upcoming reunion between the feuding brothers that will take place on the series’ two-hour premiere.

“I’m so ready!” one viewer wrote. “It looks like Kevin and Randall will see each other on their birthday after all.”

“I legit still get chills when Kevin says the worst thing that happened to me was the day they brought you home to Randall,” another added.

“Yes! I thought he was going to say something mean, but I didn’t think he’d take it ALL the way back to birth! I was shocked!” a third fan of the show chimed in.

Fans may recall that in a previous flash-forward to the Big Three’s 40th birthday, it was revealed that Randall wasn’t celebrating the milestone day with Kevin and Kate because they still weren’t on speaking terms. Kevin also noted that his “pregnant fiancee” was in the other room at the Pearson family’s vacation house. The new trailer teases that Randall “crashes” his siblings’ celebration at the cabin.

This Is Us always starts each season centered around the Big Three’s August 31 birthday, which was also their dad Jack’s date of birth. The first episode was set on August 31, 1980 and present-day scenes showed the trio of siblings turning 36.