Niki DeMartino Wows In Lace Bandeau Top, High-Waisted Leather Miniskirt & Thigh-High Chunky Boots

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself.

The “Alone In My Car” songstress stunned in a white lace bandeau top that was semi-sheer, displaying her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a high-waisted black skirt made out of leather material. The garment fell above her upper thigh and was paired with thigh-high boots of the same material with chunky soles. DeMartino painted her short nails with a coat of black polish and accessorized with earrings. She styled her fiery red hair down and showcased the small tattoo inked on her the left side of her chest.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was snapped from head-to-toe in an outdoor location. She crossed her arms over and stared over to her left while being photographed from a low angle.

In the next slide, DeMartino posed in front of a green garden with her right hand grabbing her left shoulder. She gazed to her right while being captured from the thighs-up.

In the third and final frame, DeMartino placed both her hands in between her thighs and leaned forward. She looked directly at the camera lens and sported a fierce expression.

For her caption, the influencer credited the photographer, Valentina, and geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these pics were taken. DeMartino also credited For Love & Lemons for her attire and Demonia Shoes for her footwear in the tags.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 84,000 likes and over 630 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“Imagine actually being beautiful,” one user wrote.

“i’m in love with these. you look so beautiful,” another person shared.

“Very beautiful!!! Love your boots, you always look amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“YOUR STYLE IS EVERYTHING,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a long-sleeved white shirt with a lilac sweater on top that was taken from her own merchandise. The item of clothing featured a silhouette of herself on the front and the title of her new single, “Alone In My Car.” DeMartino completed the look with black biker shorts and rocked a mini black-and-green handbag around her right shoulder.