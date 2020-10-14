Demi Lovato Rips Donald Trump In New Song ‘Commander In Chief’: ‘People Are Dying While You Line Your Pockets’

Demi Lovato has released a new song slamming President Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming election.

According to NME, Lovato teamed up with Finneas, singer-songwriter and brother to Billie Eilish, in order to write the scathing criticism. The song tackles racial injustice, corruption, and Trump’s failure to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Do you even know the truth/We’re in a state of crisis/People are dying/While you line your pockets deep/Commander in Chief/How does it feel/To still be able to breathe?” the lyrics ask.

The melody is slow and powerful, building to include more instruments and a stirring gospel chorus in the latter half.

Lovato told CNN she had consciously chosen to use her voice as a celebrity to call out injustice. She mentioned Taylor Swift as an example of a star who’s recently decided to speak up, saying that for years the Folklore singer was “trashed” for not taking a stance, and still receives complaints now that she’s become overtly political.

“It’s just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you. To me, that’s using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong,” Lovato said.

The singer also uses her platform as an advocate for the Mental Health Fund, which supports organizations dedicated to offering crisis counseling during the pandemic. She has spoken about her own mental health struggles in public before.

Lovato insists she’s not looking to stoke division with her politically-charged lyrics but hopes to encourage her supporters to participate in the 2020 presidential election next month and remain engaged in the political process.

In order to accomplish that goal, Lovato took to Twitter and Instagram when the song dropped, directing her followers to the voter registration campaign I Will Vote.

“I’m calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year’s election,” the star wrote.

She also announced that a music video would drop tomorrow (October 15) to accompany the new anti-Trump anthem.

Lovato isn’t the only musician who’s been urging fans to get out and vote. Billie Eilish, Madonna, Ariana Grande, David Byrne, Portugal. The Man and Cardi B have all been trying to increase voter registration through their endorsements.

According to Rolling Stone, the singer will be performing “Commander In Chief” live for the first time at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on NBC on October 14. Lovato will take to the stage alongside fellow performers Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, and K-pop band BTS.