Christina Milian Turns Up The Heat In Tiny White Bikini: ‘Jungle Fever’

Actress Christina Milian turned up the heat in her latest Instagram update. The beauty shared a series of pictures that saw her rocking a white bikini with a matching mesh crop top while she posed outside.

Christina’s bikini top has classic triangle-shaped cups. The bottoms had a low-rise front with sides that were pulled high on her hips. The mesh shirt featured long sleeves and a hood and allowed plenty of her chest to show through. It was cropped just below her breasts, and it featured a drawstring that was tied into a loopy bow with the long ends dangling down the front of her taut tummy.

The Falling Inn Love star wore her hair slicked back in a low ponytail.

The mom of two accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and a dainty bracelet.

The 39-year-old’s post consisted of three sultry snapshots that saw her posing among lush tropical greenery, which gave them a jungle look. The snaps captured her facing the camera as she struck different poses.

In the first frame, Christina held one hand over her head while she gazed at the camera seductively with her lips slightly parted. The pose put her flat midsection on display. A tattoo on the side of her hip called attention to her shapely thighs.

The second slide saw Christina wearing the hood on her head. She rested one arm on the top of her head while her other arm hung by her side. Sun hitting her belly emphasized her chiseled abs and cleavage.

The third picture captured the celebrity as she removed the hood. Her eyes were closed and she wore a relaxed expression on her face.

In the caption, Christina left a short caption with a leaf emoji. Shells tagged online fashion retailer Fashion Nova for the skimpy outfit.

The post was wildly popular among her followers, racking up more than 39,000 likes within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Many of her followers took some time to dole out the compliments.

“Absolutely amazing you look marvelous gorgeous lovely photos,” one admirer wrote.

“Now that made my year, thanks for showing me your beauty,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Your [sic] a fine peace of art to look at, damn!” a third comment read.

“Are you sure you have 2 children? Your body is perfect. You are beautiful,” added a fourth fan.

Last month, Christina shared a couple of pictures that saw her flaunting her shapely legs in a pair of shorts while sporting a sweatshirt.