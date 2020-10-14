Olympian Simone Biles Rocks Pigtail Braids & Tube Top While Filling Up Her Gas Tank

Simone Biles took to Instagram to share another sizzling snap that showed her doing an everyday chore. The Olympic gymnast is known for flaunting her fit figure in bikinis and leotards, but her trip to fill up her gas tank saw her in a casual yet sexy ensemble for her 3.9 million fans to admire.

The October 13 update captured Biles posed at a gas station. A few clouds were scattered in the sky, and plenty of sunshine shone down on her figure. Behind her were a few tall trees and a telephone line. Biles stood in front of her matte black SUV, working it for the camera like a pro. The gas nozzle was placed in her tank, leaving both hands free for her to strike a pose.

Biles turned her body toward the vehicle and looked back over her shoulder with a massive smile. She put one hand on the car in front of her and draped the opposite near her hip.

On her upper half, Biles sported a white tube top that was tight on her frame. The back of the garment hit a few inches below her shoulder blades. She teamed that with a light blue sweater that draped off of her arms and was loose on her body. Only a tease of her pants was visible, but they appeared to be baggy on her legs.

Biles’ look still called for a few accessories, including a silver ring that she wore on her thumb. She also rocked a pair of diamond earrings, which provided just the right amount of bling for her attire. The Olympian pulled her long, dark locks into tight pigtail braids that fell down her back.

It has not taken long for her audience to take notice of the update. More than 153,000 social media users have double-tapped the post, and an additional 500 flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise. A few Instagrammers applauded her matte black SUV while several others were quick to rave over her beauty.

“You must drive fast nice car lol, You are so pretty!” one fan exclaimed.

“Your so pretty! I love your hair in braids!” a second follower wrote, adding several hearts to the end of their comment.

“So beautiful i love you so much and that car is legit,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Simone is bringing sexy back. Phew, you fine!” a fourth user gushed, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their message.