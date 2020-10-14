Solange Knowles Styles At Home & Reflects On 2020 For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Magazine

Solange Knowles exhibited some stylish looks and poetic chops for a recent Harper’s Bazaar spread in a stunning editorial the outlet posted to their Instagram feed Tuesday.

In the series of four shots, the singer could be seen posing against numerous backdrops, apparently at her own residence, as the outlet reported she styled herself for the digital cover in another Instagram post.

All of the outfits gave off signature Solange vibes, with a casual, cool bent and just the right amount of flair.

For Solange’s first look, she sported a pair of high-waisted, baggy jeans with a taupe-colored bustier top tucked in. She completed the outfit with strappy high-heeled sandals.

The second shot showed the “Stay Flo” songstress in head-to-toe brown, with a one-shoulder tawny-colored top and camel-colored flared trousers covered in various holes that showed her skin and snakeskin-printed boots underneath.

The 34-year-old posed in all black for the third image, in a tight-fitted top and pants covered in silver tinsel-looking embellishments.

The fourth part of the upload showed the artist in a short black leather mini dress, situated over her left shoulder, pairing the style with tall snakeskin-printed high-heeled boots. Solange also wore her hair in an afro for all photos and had on minimal jewelry.

In lieu of a formal interview, the outlet had the “Cranes in the Sky” singer write “reflections” on a few different subjects, sharing a tidbit from her writing in the caption of the post.

Further in the full article, Solange meditated on “joy” and “stillness,” writing poetically about past experiences and weaving in details from an emotionally heavy 2020.

“Most of the work I’ve made has been about knowing where you’ve been to know where you’re going. Knowing who you’ve been to know who you are becoming. Going home—deep home, past homes, mother’s home, father’s home—to define home. I had answered these questions for myself and that felt good, but I had omitted truths that I just couldn’t stand to make a part of my home. They didn’t belong in my kitchen, or closets, or even in a shoebox under my bed,” she wrote in the piece for the magazine.

