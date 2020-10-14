Jojo Babie Goes Topless While Wearing Leopard-Print Thong Panties & Cat Ears In Bed

Jojo revealed her love of pizza in the caption of the photo.

Instagram sensation Jojo Babie opted to go topless in her latest update. The model let it all hang out as she joked about her love for pizza in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Jojo looked like a total smokeshow as she flaunted her topless frame while wearing nothing but a pair of leopard-print thong panties. The garment was cut high over her curvaceous hips and clung tightly to her tiny waist as it exposed her perfectly round booty in the process.

She accessorized the barely there look with a black headband that included a small pair of cat ears that poked up out of her hair.

Jojo laid on top of a bed made up with a white comforter. She had one hand resting in front of her as the other bent at the elbow. She placed her head on her hand while looking over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. Her back was arched slightly and her weight was shifted to one side.

In the background of the shot, a white door and a curtain with a black color pattern could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Jojo has amassed more than 10.2 million followers on the platform. Many of those fans went wild for the post by clicking the like button more than 56,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,600 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You kidding me!? Thats the look I give to the pizza! Lol,” one follower stated.

“Meow!! I’m bringing pizza every night! You are just absolutely gorgeous!!” another quipped.

“Bring any food you want for that look,” a third comment read.

“You are a beautiful goddess grl [sic],” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her flaunt her hourglass figure in racy ensembles. She’s often spotted sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and revealing lingerie in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jojo recently drew the eye of her followers when she posed in a pair of fishnet tights and a black thong bodysuit for a stunning selfie. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 113,000 likes and over 2,500 comments.