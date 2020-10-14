Sarah Houchens Gets Cheeky In An Orange Thong Bikini As She Shows Off Newly Dyed Locks In Florida

Sarah left little to the imagination in the itty-bitty swimwear.

Sarah Houchens’ latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The model likely stopped many of her 1 million followers mid-scroll as she flaunted both her enviable buns and newly-dyed locks in the “Florida sunshine.”

A total of five photos were shared in the October 13 addition to Sarah’s feed, which a geotag indicated were taken in Saint Petersburg, Florida. The series kicked off with a shot of the fitness trainer posing with her back to the camera as she ran her fingers through her long, platinum locks. As she noted in the caption, she had just got some fresh color thanks to the Florida-based hair studio Derek The Salon.

The 25-year-old proceeded to strike a number of different poses for the camera, angling her body in different positions while continuing to showcase her gorgeous tresses. Of course, her enviable figure was also of note, which she showed off in a scanty bikini from Andi Bagus that left very little to the imagination.

Sarah sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her gym-honed physique in the bright orange two-piece that popped against her deep, allover bronze. The swimwear included a halter-style top that was knotted tightly around her back, highlighting her slender frame. It had triangle-shaped cups that were adorned with gold cowry shells, giving her barely there look some bling. The number’s plunging neckline caused them to sit far apart on her chest, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage along the way.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s matching bikini bottoms took her look to the next level. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, offering a peek at her curvy hips and shapely thighs. It also boasted a daringly cheeky thong cut that showcased the model’s round booty nearly in its entirety — though her online audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The piece’s stringy waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows to accentuate her tiny waist. It featured the same shell-shaped gold hardware along its hemline, drawing eyes toward her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

Many fans took a moment to show Sarah’s latest social media post some love, with dozens flocking to the comments section to compliment both her new ‘do as well as her jaw-dropping look.

“My God you are perfect,” one person wrote.

“Goals,” declared another fan.

“I like the new hair color and style! I hope you had fun in the Sunshine state. Gorgeous picture!” a third follower remarked.

“You look stunning in that bikini,” praised a fourth admirer.

The multi-pic upload has also racked up nearly 16,000 likes within less than 24 hours of going live.