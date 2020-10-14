Jordyn Woods Flaunts Cleavage & Hourglass Curves In Sexy Little Dress

Jordyn Woods wowed her 11.7 million followers with two new photos, both of which saw her in a curve-hugging dress. Woods added the scorching new update to her feed on October 14, plugging her birthday vlog that she just posted on YouTube.

With a light backdrop, Woods stood in front of the camera and struck a confident pose for her audience. She draped one hand over the top of her head and placed the opposite on her waist, gazing off-camera with a sultry stare. She popped her hip to the side, further accentuating her hourglass curves. The second image in the set saw Woods posed similarly with her lips slightly parted.

As for her look, she opted for a tight dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. A tag in the post indicated that the smoking-hot ensemble was from retailer Oh Polly. The garment was light pink with white animal spots, which gave it a sexy vibe. It had a tight bodice and thin straps that showed off her toned shoulders and arms. Its scooping neckline offered a generous glimpse of cleavage, and a thin piece of fabric arched over her chest, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

The dress clung tightly to her midsection, highlighting her flat tummy and tiny waist. The piece proceeded to cinch on the sides, and a few strings trailed down past her knee. Thanks to its daringly short length, Woods was able to show off her shapely thighs, almost in their entirety.

The social media influencer added a set of gold bangle bracelets to her wrist and a ring to match. Her long nails also made a bold statement, and the tips were encrusted with rhinestones. Woods styled her jet black locks with a middle part, and equal portions fell over her shoulders and chest.

It has not taken long for her audience to notice the sizzling update, and many have already showered it with praise. Within a matter of hours, the post has garnered more than 409,000 likes and 1,300 comments. Several Instagrammers expressed their excitement over the vlog while a few more gushed over Woods’ sexy look.

“Omg babe you are stunning and very beautiful,” one fan raved, adding a set of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Girl dang, good morning to you too. Looking sexy again wowwwww,” another fan chimed in.

“LOVE THIS LOOK! Want you to be my wifey,” a third social media user wrote with a few flame emoji in the body of the text.

“Sis we ready for this,” one more noted.