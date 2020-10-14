‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Poses In Jaw-Dropping Lace Wedding Gown As She Teases Her Dream Dress

The luxury realtor chose the same designer as her 'Selling Sunset' co-star.

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young said “yes” to a dress, but it’s not the gown she recently modeled. The 33-year-old luxury realtor went wedding dress shopping at a high-end boutique and later teased her No. 2 choice on Instagram.

In a new photo shared to her social media page, the blonde beauty stunned in a sparkly floor-length, lace gown with sheer panels along the sides. The gorgeous tulle train on the platinum, mermaid-style gown was artfully displayed as the former playmate posed on a short podium with her hand on her hip.

Heather blew kisses to her fans in the accompanying video that showcased the dreamy design from all angles.

In the caption to the post, the bride-to-be admitted that this was not her final pick. Heather revealed that she narrowed her selections down to three gowns, which she tried on numerous times, before deciding on her dream dress from designer Galia Lahav.

In the comments section to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Heather’s stunning pose.

“Omg that was my dream dress! I wanted it soooo bad!” wrote her Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald.

When another fan wrote that they think the “choice” dress will be” pretty much the same” as her No. 2 pick but with more “bling,” Heather responded.

“Maybe,” she wrote, with a wink

“Beautiful!” another fan added. “Not what I would have pictured you in but I’m thinking your #1 is a similar style. Can’t wait to see it!”

“You will see but it’s very different,” Heather replied.

The Netflix star also told another fan that her final choice is “perfect.”

Selling Sunset fans may recall that Galia is the same designer who created Christine Quinn’s wedding look for her nuptials to Christian Richard last fall. But instead of choosing one style like her co-star Heather, Christine had two custom black gowns created, her wedding planner Lisa Lafferty The Metro. The custom “goth” gowns came with an eye-popping price tag of $50,000.

Heather has been keeping her followers in the loop ever since sharing the news of her engagement on social media, so it’s no surprise that she shared a behind-the-scenes peek at her dreamy day of shopping.

She is engaged to fellow real estate guru Tarek El Moussa. The Flip or Flop star popped the question in a romantic, candlelit beach proposal on Catalina Island in July, one year after they started dating. The lovebirds plan to wed within the next year.