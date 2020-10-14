Nienna Jade Gives Fans A Peek Up Her Insanely Short Miniskirt In Sexy Schoolgirl Outfit

Popular influencer Nienna Jade seems to getting in the mood for Halloween. Her latest Instagram update saw her rocking a sexy schoolgirl costume that put plenty of her fabulous figure on display.

Nienna’s ensemble was made of a plaid fabric with black trim. It included a halter-style top that had a plunging neckline. It included a red bow in the middle which drew the eye to her voluptuous chest. The skirt was insanely short, barely covering her booty. It had low-rise waist, giving her the opportunity to show off her amazing abs. It also featured a slit on one side and on the back. She also sported a pair of black thigh-high boots that zipped up the back. To completed her look, she wore a pair of black glasses.

The model wore her hair in two braids that sat on the top of her head with a few tendrils framing her face.

The titillating show certainly got her fans to talking, and many had nothing but good things to say about it.

“You look very very sexy in that outfit,” one admirer wrote.

“Omg so just bit my lower lip wow just wow,” quipped a second follower.

“Probably your best reel, I’ve seen yet. I Dont often comment,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Nienna love the video, looking Super Sexy,” a fourth comment read.

The post was presented in a video format. The clip began by panning up the front of Nienna’s body while she faced the camera. The angle showed off her shapely thighs and tight tummy. While rocking her hips, she gave the lens a sultry look while she placed the glasses on her face.

The scene then jumped to a view of the model’s backside as she laid on her belly on a table. The slit on the back of the skirt fell open, showing off one of her perky butt cheeks. The shot also highlighted her shapely back as she rested on her forearms.

Another portion of the video saw Nienna from behind as she was standing, giving her followers a peek up her miniskirt. The shot also showcased her hourglass shape.

Yet another scene captured Nienna perched on the edge of a sofa, flaunting her shapely thighs and derrière. While seductively gazing at the lens, she ran her hand up her thigh in a sensual manner before reaching for her braids.

The clip ended with Nienna facing the camera leaning forward, showing off her ample cleavage. She twirled her braids while flashing a flirty smile at the camera.