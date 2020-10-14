‘The Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Said This To Her Critics About Falling In Love So Quickly With Dale Moss

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley had something to say to critics who could not believe she could fall for one of her potential suitors on the ABC series so quickly. In an interview with Us Weekly, Clare responded to her naysayers.

“My question would be to those that are saying that — to the people that question it — what exactly is the formula for falling in love? Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done?” she stated.

“Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?” she continued. “How people fall in love and the amount of time that it happens or what the process is changes. It’s not for anybody to really decide if there is a cookie-cutter for that.”

Questions remain after Clare reportedly found the missing piece of her heart in Dale Moss only 12 days into filming the latest season of the ABC dating series. In the series premiere, she admitted to feeling chemistry with Dale, a former football player, upon meeting him for the first time. She claimed to the camera that she believed she had met her future husband and revealed she had butterflies within seconds of their first words to one another.

Maarten de Boer / ABC

During an interview with Good Morning America ahead of The Bachelorette‘s October 13 premiere, Clare revealed that while a lot of things do happen during this season, she felt like she would not do her story any justice if she were to reveal any details of what transpired during her Bachelorette journey to viewers of the morning news show.

She gave fans a hint of what could occur during this season as she gushed to the camera that she already had feelings for the handsome athlete and believed they had a connection. In a candid moment, she confided that every time she woke up and when she went to bed at night she thought of him.

Clare was revealed to be the star of the reality dating show in March of this year. Filming was to begin shortly afterward, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back production until it was determined how filming would begin in a safe manner. At the beginning of the summer, Clare and her potential suitors met at the La Quinta Resort in California where she reportedly fell hard for Dale and chose to leave the show early as she had already committed her heart. She was quickly replaced by Tayshia Adams, who took over as the female lead in search of a committed relationship.