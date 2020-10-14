Tahlia Skaines Sizzles On The Beach As She Shows Off Her Pert Derriere In Thong Bikini

Tahlia Skaines gave her 553,000 Instagram fans something to talk about on Wednesday, October 14. The Australian model shared a new sizzling snapshot of herself enjoying the warm weather at the beach in a pink thong bikini that flaunted her round posterior.

In the update, Tahlia flaunted her toned backside to the camera. She was seen kneeling on the fine, white sand with her legs tucked under her body and her toes pointing outward. The babe raised her hands and held the tips of her big wide-brimmed hat. She looked to her left with a serious expression on her face. The angle showed off her pert derriere, which delighted many viewers.

The bright sunshine perfectly illuminated Tahlia’s skin, highlighting every curve. The blue sky filled with clouds and lush greenery comprised her background. Notably, her bright-colored swimwear made her bronzed complexion pop.

The front side of her bikini was not entirely visible in the snap. From the side view, the top boasted teeny tiny cups. It hardly covered her voluptuous breasts, as a glimpse of her sideboob was seen. A set of thin straps went over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back for support.

The thong featured a ruched design at the back. Thin strings were tied on the sides of her waist, highlighting the curves of her hips.

Tahlia sported several accessories with her barely there look, including a dainty pair of earrings and several bracelets. Her nails were long and painted with white polish that seemed to compliment her sun-kissed skin. The shottie tied her hair in a ponytail and tucked under a big straw hat.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her upcoming adventure. She also shared how she felt about Whitehaven beach in Australia. According to the geotag, the picture was taken at the beautiful Whitsunday Islands.

Tahlia received over 4,600 likes and more than 74 comments on her share within the first 24 hours of the post being live. Fans and some fellow models had taken the time to shower her with various messages on her smoking hot share. Countless admirers struggled with words and opted to leave a mix of emoji instead.

“You’re a dream,” one of her followers commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so captivating! I would go with you there. Such an amazing place to be, especially when you are present,” gushed another admirer.

“I really want to visit your country. It always looks so inviting. You look bomb, by the way. Keep it up,” added a third social media user.