Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks A Skimpy Bikini & Flaunts Acrobatic Skills In Instagram Video

In her latest Instagram share, brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby tantalized her 760,000 followers with a short video update in which she flaunted her curves and acrobatic prowess. Kelsie’s last several Instagram updates have been shared from the Maldives, and it seems her most recent share may have also been captured in the tropical paradise as well.

Kelsie started on a pristine white sand beach with turquoise waters visible, stretching out to the horizon, and several boats floating nearby. She showed off her body in a simple string bikini in an eye-catching mint green hue. Triangular cups covered her ample assets, putting a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and thin straps stretched around her back. She had a serious amount of sun-kissed skin on display, including her pert posterior in the cheeky swimsuit bottoms.

Kelsie’s long brunette locks hung loose, and they blew in the air around her as she executed a few back flips on the beach. Then, the clip switched locations and showed Kelsie doing another back flip off the side of a boat before plunging into the water.

Her body looked incredible in the revealing swimsuit, and Kelsie appeared utterly fearless when it came to showing off her skills. The only accessory she wore was a thin black bracelet on one wrist, and she executed her flips to perfection. She tucked her feet in throughout the video, clutching her toned legs with her arms and bending her body into the perfect shape to spin through the air.

She paired the video with a cheeky caption in which she declared her love of the bold movement, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 6,300 likes within just three hours of going live. It also racked up 209 comments from Kelsie’s eager audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Must have been a gymnast,” one fan wrote, followed by several heart emoji.

“Wow absolutely incredible and amazing and Beautiful,” another aded.

“Now that’s someone I’d like to meet up with,” a third fan chimed in.

“Just wow girl. Amazing. Wasnt sure how that first landing was gonna end up but you had it 100% under control (by the end at least!),” another follower commented.

Kelsie has been keeping her fans on the edge of their seats with her sexy updates from her time abroad. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she captured a sizzling snap in her hotel room. She posed in front of a bed covered in white linens with an eye-catching embellished ceiling visible in the background, and wore nothing but a few pieces of jewelry. She held a white towel in front of her chest and positioned her arm in a way that the NSFW areas of her ample assets were covered for the steamy snap.