‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Makes A Shocking Decision, Hope & Shawn Get News

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 14, 2020 reveal that the drama surrounding Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and her attempted murder trial will continue to spill over into the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Kristen make a shocking decision regarding her future. The entire situation is a mess for Kristen.

As viewers may remember, she is in hot water because she previously stabbed Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) in the chest. She did so after finding out that Victor had switched the daughter that she shares with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) with that of Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), making her believe that her little girl, Rachel Isabella, had died.

Following the attempted murder, Kristen escaped town and left the country in order to keep herself out of jail. She and Rachel then went into hiding. However, when Brady was forced to come back to Salem due to his father John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) medical crisis, Kristen came home with him.

Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) then arrested her on the previous charges. She’s now awaiting trial. However, she may decide to confess to the crime after learning that her best friend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) could go down for helping her.

Chris Haston / NBC

Fans have been watching Eli struggle with the situation. He’s the one who arrested Kristen, but now his pregnant wife is entangled in the legal drama.

Eli did record Kristen confessing to the stabbing, but if he gives the evidence to the prosecutor, Melinda Trask, he knows that Lani may never forgive him. If he does nothing, Lani could end up behind bars herself.

On Wednesday, Eli will confide in Lani’s father, Abe Carver (James Reynolds). He’ll come clean about the entire thing, and likely ask his father-in-law for advice about what to do. Abe has always been honest and upstanding, so his opinion will likely mean a lot to Eli.

Meanwhile, Belle Black (Martha Madison) will be struggling with her own decision. She will have second thoughts when it comes to representing her former husband, Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) as his lawyer.

Belle and Philip have a messy history. Philip is also the former best friend of Belle’s husband, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), and Shawn would like nothing more than for Belle to stay far away from Philip.

Finally, Shawn and his mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will get some new evidence in regards to his presumed dead sister, Ciara (Victoria Konefal).