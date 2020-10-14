‘Shameless’ Star Emma Kenney Shows Off Her Derriere In A Cheeky Black Bikini While Driving A Boat

Emma's bikini was covered with ruffles that some fans mistook for bacon.

Emma Kenney took a boat for a spin and stunned fans by showing off her bikini body on Instagram. Her swimsuit included a detail that some fans mistook for a breakfast food.

The 21-year-old star of Shameless and The Conners shared a set of four photos with her 1.6 million followers. The images saw the actress sitting in the driver’s seat of a small boat. A geotag indicated that she was cruising the waters off the coast of Malibu, California, where she had a scenic view of sparkling sapphire ocean. A stretch of beach and towering cliffs could be seen in the distance.

Emma was photographed from behind, which revealed that she was wearing a pair of bikini bottoms with a cheeky back. The cut of the garment’s seat showed off her curvy derriere, and its high waist accentuated her hourglass shape. Vertical rows of cream ruffles ran up the back. Her matching top was a bralette with thin spaghetti straps. Emma’s slideshow included one snapshot of her from a slight side angle, which showed that the same frilly stripes decorated the front of her swimsuit.

The actress’ brunette hair was styled in a topknot that prevented it from being blown around. In her first photo, she looked back at the camera and smiled as she propped her left elbow up on the steering wheel and touched her forehead. She gazed off to the side in the second shot, and she was captured looking down at her booty in the third pic. She drew even more attention to her backside by posing with her right foot up on the boat’s bright red seat.

In the final slide, she was shown posing on her knees on the bow of the vessel. She had taken her wavy tresses down, and the wind was blowing them around. She arched her back and stretched her arms up to touch the back of her hair as she appeared to laugh. This view of Emma revealed that she was wearing a gold medallion necklace.

Emma’s caption seemed to reference a Kodak Black quote that became an internet meme. In the comments section, more than one her Instagram followers admitted to mistaking the ruffles on her bikini for curly strips of bacon.

“I thought that was bacon on the back of the swimsuit till I got to the last photo,” wrote one fan.

Other fans referenced Emma’s Shameless character and compared her derriere to sweet treats.

“Definitely ain’t Little Debbie Snack. You a whole meal,” said one person.

“That is the peachiest peach I ever did see. You are absolutely unreal and sooo pretty,” another message read.

“Its not even my birthday and you just served up the most delectable cake ever,” a fourth admirer remarked.