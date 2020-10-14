Tory Lanez Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez has been handed a protective order ruling that he cannot contact or come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion, according to TMZ.

Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle on Thursday, October 8. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated in a press release that the musician “also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, appeared by phone for his hearing on Tuesday. The arraignment was postponed due to a request from his attorney, Shawn Holley, Variety reported. The next hearing will take place on November 18.

As well as issuing a protective order, the court, presided over by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Miguel Espinoza, also set Lanez’s bail at $190,000.

Lanez was initially arrested in Hollywood Hills at about 4:40 a.m. on July 12 on a weapons charge, after attending a party. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who had been in the same car, was taken to the hospital. Lanez was released later that morning on a $35,000 bond.

Days after the arrest, Houston-born Megan said that she had suffered gunshot wounds “as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.” One month later, she alleged that it was Tory Lanez who had shot her.

On Tuesday the artist, whose legal name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, wrote that she “was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man” and that she had been met with “skepticism and judgment” in a powerful New York Times op-ed entitled “Why I Stand Up For Black Women.” She did not refer to her alleged shooter by name in the article.

“After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place,” she revealed.

Tory Lanez has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. On Friday, Lanez responded on Twitter, saying “the truth will come to the light” and reminding his fans that a charge is not a conviction. He also addressed the situation on his hour-long album DAYSTAR, issued last month. The album’s lyrics posed the question “How the f*ck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

If convicted, Lanez could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.