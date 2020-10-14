WWE Superstars Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Pose For Bikini Photo & Resolve Their Differences

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose appear to have reconciled their friendship after spending the better part of 2020 feuding on WWE television. Deville took to Instagram this week to share a picture of her and her former tag team partner on a boat, while revealing that they’ve made amends. You can view the photo by clicking the above link.

In the photo, the WWE superstars wore green bikinis and black shades. Deville’s swimming attire was light green, while her friend rocked a brighter shade. They both wore watches on their left wrists as well, and Rose topped off her outfit with a bracelet on the opposite one.

Deville leaned against Rose’s shoulder with her right arm as she gazed into the distance. Rose, meanwhile, had her sights transfixed on the camera. The duo stood on a boat and the ocean could be seen behind them. However, it seemed like they took to the water on an overcast day, judging by the greyness of the background.

Deville’s caption revealed that they’d resolved their issues because Rose apologized to her. The comments were obviously tongue-in-cheek as the duo remained open about their real-world friendship during their on-screen rivalry.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Deville noted that their positive real-life relationship made it easier to throw jabs at each other during their storyline rivalry as they felt comfortable with each other.

However, Deville’s Instagram post could also be interpreted as playfully heelish — just like her character — as she started the rivalry after trying to sabotage Rose’s romance with Otis earlier this year.

Rose didn’t agree with how the events of how their reconciliation went down, as she took to the comments section and revealed that it was actually Deville who “apologized first.”

Regardless of who initiated the apology process, their fans were happy to know that Fire & Desire are back together. One Instagram user pleaded with Deville to return “Asap” so Rose can stop teaming with Dana Brooke. The superstars have paired up on Monday Night Raw recently and could be set to focus on the women’s Tag Team division.

As Sportskeeda pointed out, Deville was written out of storylines at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. She lost to Rose in a Loser Leaves WWE match, but this was reportedly so that she could take time off to focus on personal issues.

In the lead up to the pay-per-view, the superstar was harassed by a stalker. The culprit broke into her house while Rose was staying over, but they managed to escape before he could commit any harm.