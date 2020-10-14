Kim French Shows Off Gym-Honed Figure In Minuscule Booty Shorts & Thong In New Photo Update

Fitness model Kim French posted a new photo update to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, in which she flaunted her fit figure in minuscule clothing.

The post included two photos in which Kim posed in separate outfits. The first outfit consisted of a sports bra and tiny booty shorts. The bra was lilac in color and featured spaghetti straps securing it across her shoulders. An extra bit of fabric extended to wrap around her rib cage, but the top still left a large strip of toned tummy on display. The booty shorts included a thick, black waistband that rose to just below Kim’s belly button, showing off her glitzy piercing. They were decorated in colorful designs in shades of blue, purple, yellow, orange, and red against a white background. The material extended to the base of the model’s peachy booty and contoured perfectly to the curves of her hips and narrow waist. The length of her bulky thighs was left completely exposed.

Kim completed the first look with her long, brunette tresses styled in a high ponytail that trailed both down her back and over to one shoulder. She also flashed a set of silver-manicured fingernails.

The second outfit was a simple t-shirt and thong, both in a hot-pink color. The t-shirt was cropped at the beginning of Kim’s rib cage, teasing a bit of her abs while flattering the curve of her chest. The short sleeves gave viewers a glimpse of a black written tattoo on her right forearm. The thong featured a white waistband and a small strip of pink material directly beneath. It left much of her skin exposed along her backside and down her legs. Kim wore her hair loose and flowing from a side part.

In the first slide, Kim posed naturally in the left-hand snap while in the right-hand photo, she pushed on the skin covering her abs to make it scrunch up. In her caption, she explained that many people ask her how she got rid of her loose skin and cellulite after her pregnancy and she wanted to show them that she didn’t get rid of either. In the second slide, she stood with her back facing the camera, giving her followers a view of the cellulite along the backs of her legs.

Kim signed off her caption with an inspirational message for her fans to always be proud of their body and of themselves. She wrote that their imperfections are just marks of authenticity and that this makes them all beautiful.