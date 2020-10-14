Natalie Roser Hits The Beach For A ‘Mid-Week Recharge’ In A Strapless Bikini

Blond beauty Natalie Roser stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy double update captured outdoors. Natalie stood on a stretch of sandy beach with the waves lapping at the shore, and the water stretching out to the horizon. The only thing visible on the beach besides Natalie was a seagull strutting in the background, and the sun shone down on her flawless figure. The sky above was a gorgeous shade of blue, contrasting the neutral hue of the sand perfectly.

Natalie wore a bikini from the label Faithfull the Brand, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture so her fans knew where to get the look.

The bikini top was a simple bandeau-style garment that stretched across her chest, hugging her ample assets. The piece featured a green-and-white abstract print that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and it showed off just the slightest hint of cleavage. The top also featured ruched detailing in the middle, which accentuated her curves even more.

Her toned stomach and sculpted shoulders were on full display in the look, and Natalie paired the simple yet sexy top with matching bottoms. The bottoms featured thin straps that were slung relatively low on Natalie’s hips, leaving plenty of her curvaceous thighs on display.

She added a few pieces of jewelry, including some earrings and a delicate necklace with a small pendant that rested on her chest. She finished off the look with a bucket hat to shield her eyes from the sun, and the hat incorporated the same pattern that could be found on her two-piece swimsuit.

Natalie held something in one hand and brought her other hand to the brim of her hat as she flashed a smile at the camera. Her blond locks tumbled down in tousled waves, and appeared to be damp. For the second shot, she fixed her gaze on something in the distance and tossed what looked like some type of cover-up over her shoulder.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 5,800 likes and 104 comments within just one hour of going live.

“Wow! Gorgeous!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“So beautiful,” another chimed in.

“Love the set on you,” a third fan added.

“A smile tells the world who you are!!!” another commented, loving the shots.

