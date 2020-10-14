Jennifer Lopez, 51, Reveals Her New Look In An Unbuttoned Satin Jumpsuit

JLo's showing off her hair transformation for date night.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her new look as she stepped out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez this week. The multi-hyphenate and mom of twins revealed her latest hair transformation as they were photographed in Los Angeles, where she flaunted wispy bangs.

In new photos that can be seen via Just Jared or the Instagram post below, the couple enjoyed a glam date night at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Tuesday (October 13).

The 51-year-old looked years younger than her age as she flaunted her figure in a blue satin jumpsuit. JLo left the first several buttons undone to show a little of her décolletage and cinched in her tiny waist with a matching knotted belt. It featured balloon sleeves just past her elbow and was extra long at the bottom, covering her shoes and dragging on the floor.

JLo kept things matching with a light blue Versace bag and dark nails.

She complimented the new addition to her hair with stud earrings and had her locks, which appeared to be newly highlighted, down and wavy as it cascaded over her shoulders.

A-Rod was also all dressed up. The baseball superstar looked dapper in a grey suit and dark tie with a light purple checked shirt.

Jennifer held on to Alex’s arm and revealed her engagement ring. They abided by social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic and stayed a safe distance away from other guests and the paparazzi. Both wore black masks to abide by the law for public spaces in California.

They were snapped waiting for their ride and held hands as they made their way towards the vehicle. A-Rod sweetly tried to shield his fiancée from the camera flashes and let her enter the car first.

The snaps appeared to show the first time Jennifer has revealed her new do, as her latest social media uploads have all showed her without bangs.

In one set of photos shared earlier this month, JLo showed off her bare forehead with her hair pulled back into a bun as she got a jump start on autumn with her kids. Her two children, 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, and A-Rod’s two girls, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, posed next to an array of pumpkins.

“Sun Daze,” she captioned the snaps.

Jennifer’s no stranger to changing up her look. She thrilled fans in March when she flaunted her very chunky highlights with her locks slicked back in another Instagram share that received more than 2.1 million likes.