Billie Eilish Fires Back After Being Shamed For Having A ‘Mom Body’ On Twitter, Fans Rally In Support

Billie Eilish appeared to have taken to Instagram to respond to people who have recently been criticizing her figure. The pop star’s photo was shared a day after a Twitter post went viral that compared her figure, after months of quarantining, to that of “a mid-30’s wine mom.”

The paparazzi snapped a photo of Billie as she walked near a car. She sported a nude formfitting tank top, oversized tan shorts, a pair of Gucci socks, and sandals. She had her bright green-and-black hair fashioned into a bun high on her head.

The 18-year-old’s Instagram photo was assumed to be in reference to a video she released in late May, which addressed the body shaming she has received because of the baggy clothes she consistently wears. Billie titled the short film “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY,” which referred to her argument that other people’s opinions of her physique are not in her control.

The musician’s caption of the post subtly hinted a response to the tweet. Her fan’s quickly rallied around her on both social media platforms, most which showered Billie with love as they told her she is beautiful as is.

“Excuse me ma’am….how dare you look this stunning,” one person gushed.

“YOU ARE PERFECT,” another follower exclaimed.

“The beauty that you hold is just crazy,” a third Instagram user remarked.

The post racked up an astonishing 8.5 million likes alongside nearly 70,000 comments after it went live.

Although the artist did not directly respond to the initial tweet that started the debate, many of her fans took matters into their owns hands to respond. One Twitter user was upset by the fact that others were body shaming Billie despite her young age. Per another tweet, one fan was proud of the musician for how she still remained confident while ignoring the trolls who have commented on her clothing choices or shape of her physique.

Billie claimed that she has dealt with this issue before in her career, and credits it as the reason as to why she chooses to wear loose-fitting attire. She stated that it helps prevent strangers from sexualizing her, while incorporating an element of mystery.

“It kind of gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like. I want layers and layers and layers and I want to be mysterious,” she said, according to a report from Forbes.

Billie also expressed her fear of losing respect from fans if she eventually did decide to flaunt her figure to the public.

“What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable? I know it would be a huge thing. I know people will say, ‘I’ve lost all respect for her,'” she stated.