NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Kristaps Porzingis & Seth Curry For Wiggins & No. 2 Pick, Per ‘Blue Man Hoop’

According to a recent list of trade ideas involving the Golden State Warriors‘ No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the team could send the selection to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal that would allow them to acquire Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry.

As explained by Fansided‘s Blue Man Hoop, Porzingis has largely enjoyed a productive career despite his youth but has also missed significant time due to injuries, as he sat out the entire 2018-19 season and recently underwent surgery to address a torn meniscus. Although he has played well since getting traded from the New York Knicks to the Mavericks, his injury history and his inability to “carry a heavy load” might be good reasons for Dallas to consider trading him while his value is high, the publication added.

In its proposed deal, Blue Man Hoop suggested moving Porzingis and Curry to Golden State, with the Mavericks getting the No. 2 pick and Andrew Wiggins in return. According to the outlet, this transaction could be “worth it” for the Warriors, given that they might not have to rely on the Latvian big man as much as most other teams would. This, as noted, could help him extend his career and avoid further injury concerns going forward.

Regarding Curry’s potential impact if traded to the Warriors, the publication wrote that he could be a “great” backup at point guard for his older brother, former two-time MVP Stephen Curry, thus making the trade even more “beneficial” for the organization.

Hector Vivas / Getty Images

According to the Mavericks team page on Basketball-Reference, Porzingis averaged 20.4 points, a career-high 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and two blocks per game in the 2019-20 season. He also shot 42.7 percent from the field while starting all of the 57 regular-season games he played in the recently concluded campaign. Curry, meanwhile, was a part-time starter at point guard, averaging 12.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, with shooting percentages of 49.5 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Moving on to Dallas, the Fansided blog suggested that if the hypothetical move pushes forward, Wiggins could thrive in a supporting role alongside second-year superstar Luka Doncic, while the second overall pick could also give the team a “nice haul” in return for a talented, yet injury-prone player. Despite how many have described this year’s draft class as lacking in star power or a consensus top selection, a number of players have consistently been hyped up as consensus top-three choices, including guards Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball and center James Wiseman.