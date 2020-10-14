Laci Kay Somers Tugs At Her Skimpy Bikini Bottoms In Smoking Hot New Video

Buxom blond Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 11 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy video in which she rocked a red hot bikini. Laci perched in a white chair with an upholstered tufted back, and a vanity with gleaming knobs was visible to her right. A few other details of the space could be spotted as well, including a wooden door in the background, a black-and-white cityscape on the wall, and a plain white laundry basket.

However, the focal point of the clip remained Laci’s bombshell curves. She flaunted her ample assets in a red-and-white bikini that had a simple yet sexy silhouette.

The bikini top featured triangular cups in an opaque red shade, with white trim along the edges of the cups. Thin straps stretched around her neck and back, and connected the cups with a bow between her chest. The garment showcased a serious amount of cleavage, as well as a hint of underboob as her ample assets threatened to spill out of the tiny top.

She paired the sexy piece with matching bottoms in the same color scheme. A tiny triangular patch of fabric covered up portions of her lower body, and straps stretched high over her hips, settling at her natural waist. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass figure, and also emphasized her voluptuous lower body.

Laci flirted with the camera throughout the video, and started by leaning back slightly in the chair, tugging at her bottoms as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her long icy blond locks tumbled down her her chest in soft waves, and her nails were painted a dark shade that contrasted against her bronzed skin. She flashed an inviting smile at one point in the clip, even blowing a kiss at the camera as she wiggled in her seat. A belly button ring sparkled in her navel, drawing even more attention to her figure.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 174,500 views within seven hours of going live. It also racked up 1,036 comments from her audience.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of emoji including flame emoji and heart eyes emoji.

“Shine bright like a diamond!” another follower chimed in.

“You’re always such an amazing and beautiful woman also you’re such a gorgeous goddess with a body of an angel,” a third fan remarked.

“Perfection,” another added simply.

