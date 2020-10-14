Dakota Fanning Does Some Heavy Lifting In Daisy Dukes

Dakota showed some skin in candid new photos.

Dakota Fanning put her toned legs on show while out in Studio City, Los Angeles, this week. The former child star was spotted running some errands on Tuesday (October 13) as she flashed a little skin in short, frayed Daisy Dukes.

In candid photos that can be seen via The Daily Mail, Dakota did some heavy lifting when she picked up parcels, including one from Target, from a UPS store and loaded them into her trunk.

The 26-year-old carried the two large brown boxes with several smaller packages balanced on top to her car. She had to place them on the floor and showed off her strength again when she bent down to pick them up.

Dakota looked all grown up as she stepped out solo. She kept things casual and paired her heavily frayed edge light blue bottoms, which finished high on her thighs and featured a large tear on her right leg, with an oversized white shirt. She left the first couple of buttons undone to give just a glimpse at her décolletage and tucked only part of the top into her bottoms with the cuffs turned up.

The War of the Worlds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress wore white lace up sneakers and carried a small black bag. She had her long blond hair half up and half down and fastened with a green clip.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Dakota looked almost unrecognizable as she stayed safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. She sported small round sunglasses with a pearl chain around her neck and covered her mouth and nose with a white mask, in line with government rules for public spaces in California. Elle Fanning’s older sister accessorized with several gold necklaces with a round pendant and a stack of bracelets on her right wrist.

The latest snaps showed The Twilight Saga star looking more covered up than she has been on social media recently as she stripped down for a very important cause.

Dakota posted an arty selfie in her underwear to social media for her 3.2 million Instagram followers earlier this month to support a cancer charity.

She posed in two mirrors in a pink two-piece set from KiT Undergarments to celebrate the company partnering with Women’s Cancer Research Fund and donating five percent of sales in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the U.S., to the charity. Dakota’s photo has received more than 330,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.