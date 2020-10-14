‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Admits She Misses Tom Bergeron And Erin Andrews

The longtime judge is also sharing how she really feels about new host Tyra Banks.

Carrie Ann Inaba shared her true thoughts on Tyra Banks stepping in as host to replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing with the Stars. The longtime judge got candid about the big change up in a new interview where she admitted that she misses the former cohosts but thinks the America’s Next Top Model star is doing a great job and has brought something new to the series.

“I miss seeing Tom and Erin, of course, because we’re like family. [But] I do think Tyra’s brought really amazing energy. It’s been controversial, yes, but she has an excitement to her that is hard to put into words and that’s what makes people want to tune in,” The Talk panellist explained to TV Insider.

“She’s so passionate about what she does… [It’s] a huge show and it is not easy for any of us. She’s done an amazing job and has taken it in her own direction.”

Carrie Ann also explained that she has a lot of “compassion” because she’s been in a similar situation herself. When she joined The Talk in 2017 she replaced panellist Julie Chen, who she described as being “beloved” after being on the series since it first began, just like Tom.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

She noted that the business is “fickle” and everyone knows that they can be replaced, which is why she’s learned to “just have fun and support one another.”

“I support Tyra 100 percent,” she said.

One big change the former America’s Got Talent host has brought to Dancing With The Stars this season is a little extra glamour, which Carrie Ann admitted has inspired her to step up her game and have “more fun” with her own outfits. She said it’s nice to have that change after doing the show for 29 seasons since it first began in 2005.

Carrie Ann’s comments came shortly after her fellow judge Bruno Tonioli also defended the mom of one. She’s been hit with a wave of backlash and criticism from fans ever since her new gig was announced in July with many demanding that Tom and Erin return.

Bruno blasted those sending negative comments to the star and encouraged them to enjoy the show rather than comparing her to the former co-hosts.

He told Entertainment Tonight that he was having a “great” time working with the supermodel and pointed to the recent spike in viewers as proof that people are watching and enjoying the new season.