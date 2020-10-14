Stevie Nicks, 72, Laces Up Her Skates To ‘Dreams’ In Response To Viral TikTok Video

The legendary Fleetwood Mac singer issues a response to the viral video that features her 1977 song.

Stevie Nicks has issued a response to the viral TikTok video that featured her band’s 1977 hit single, “Dreams.”

The 72-year-old Fleetwood Max frontwoman joined the video-sharing platform to give a nod to the now-famous feelgood clip of Nathan Apodaca drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice while riding on a skateboard to the classic radio hit she penned four decades ago.

In the clip, which Nicks posted to both TikTok and Instagram, the music legend was seen sitting on a piano bench and lacing up a pair of white roller skates as a bottle of Ocean Spray lay by her feet. A nearby old school turntable was spinning a vinyl copy of the Fleetwood Mac album Rumours as Nicks joined in to sing a few lines from “Dreams” while looking straight at the camera.

In the caption to her playful response, which can be seen on Instagram below, the Grammy-winning singer noted her “afternoon vibe” as she tagged the skateboarder, whose TikTok fame ultimately scored him a truck filed with drinks from the juice maker.

In the comments section to Nicks’ post, thrilled fans reacted to her surprising contribution to social media.

“Finally, the Queen responds!” one admirer wrote.

“Stevie Nicks vibing to her own legends is giving me life,” another added.

“So glad your song is back in our conversation. For me it never left,” a third fan chimed in.

“The circle is now complete!” wrote a fan.

It’s no surprise that Nicks toasted Apocada with a glass of cranberry juice and a nod. Ever since his post went viral, “Dreams” has climbed the music charts. The song hit No. 11 on the Top 100 Songs chart more than 40 years after it was released, according to Rolling Stone.

Nicks isn’t the first Fleetwood Mac member to respond to the Apodaca’s post. Founder Mick Fleetwood spoofed the clip with his own recreation, seen here.

“GOOD VIBES ALWAYS,” the 73-year-old rocker captioned his version.

And the official Fleetwood Mac Twitter page also reshared the viral video.

“We love this!” the band wrote on Twitter.

Fleetwood even met Apodaca virtually during a recent BBC broadcast, per Spin. The iconic drummer thanked the TikTok star and said the band “owes” him for the song’s resurgence that has now put it in front of a new generation, and also for bringing joy during these dark times.

“It’s such a great story and so needed,” Fleetwood said. “In days that are really challenging…it makes people smile, and I’m so happy to be part of it.”