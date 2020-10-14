Rosa Acosta Flaunts Busty Assets In Skimpy Monokini While Riding On A Boat

Instagram model Rosa Acosta gave her 1.6 million followers a show of her sensual figure in a skimpy monokini in a new video she posted to the popular social media site on Tuesday, October 13.

In the clip, Rosa stunned in a nude monokini that included criss-crossing strips of material across her chest that wrapped around the sides of her abdomen and through her legs. The fabric barely covered her busty assets, which could be seen bursting out from all sides. Much of the model’s skin was left on display, drawing the eye to her narrow waist and curvy hips and thighs. She completed the look with her blond tresses worn loose and flowing out behind her.

Rosa filmed the video selfie on a boat as it moved through what appeared to be the ocean. She sat near the front of the vessel on a white padded seat and held the camera out in front of her body. She placed the other hand behind her to support her weight and leaned slightly backward to get more of her figure in the frame. As the clip rolled, Rosa panned the camera from her head to her lap, focusing on her chest. She tilted her head from side to side while leaving her lips slightly parted. The angle gave viewers an eyeful of her enviable curves while emphasizing her cleavage.

In the caption of the post, Rosa told her followers that she has a connection with an unnamed someone and that they can’t deny it. She added several love-themed emoji following her message, which included a heart-eyed smiley and a kissy face. She also directed her fans to check out the link in her bio to find “all things Rosa Acosta.”

The post earned nearly 30,000 views and dozens of comments from the model’s adoring fans within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. As with most of her posts, Rosa’s fans gushed over her stunning physique and expressed their love for her in their comments.

“How is ur body so perfect,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Ladies and gentlemen [heart-eyed emoji] Dominican Goddess of the Ocean Rosa Acosta [clapping hands, fire, and heart-eyed emoji] my heart is swooning,” another follower commented.

“Damn baby you look so good in that bikini baby,” one more fan chimed in.

Rosa responded to all three of the afore-mentioned comments with a message of her own to thank them for their words.