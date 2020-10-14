Yaslen Clemente Gives Sexy Show In Thong Bikini That Leaves Little Of Her Curvy Figure To The Imagination

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente took to the popular social media site on Tuesday, October 13, to post a new video clip in which she showed off her curvy physique in a thong bikini.

The bikini was decorated in colorful floral patterns in shades of pink, green, blue, and yellow. The top barely covered Yaslen’s chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage. It was secured to her upper body with strings around the neck and rib cage. The model’s toned arms, back, and chest drew the eye, while the length of her flat tummy was also left exposed. The bottoms sat high on her narrow waist and left the curves of her hips and thighs on display. The thong backside showed off Yaslen’s peachy booty.

To complete the look, Yaslen wore her shoulder-length blond waves loose and flowing down her back and shoulders from a side part.

The short video was filmed in an outdoor location where Yaslen flaunted her stuff in front of a background of green vegetation. She began facing the camera as she played with the ties of the bikini bottoms and looked off toward a distant point. She shimmied her hips from side to side, emphasizing the curves of her body, and then ran her hands up her torso and through her hair. She stretched them above her head and alternated between gazing directly at the camera and looking off at something else. Yaslen flashed her signature smile at various points throughout the clip while also shooting sultry gazes toward viewers with her lips slightly parted.

As the video came to an end, Yaslen turned herself around to flaunt her enviable backside. She gave it a shake while flashing a cheeky smile.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen told her followers that she was modeling her irresistible cheeky set from her personal swimwear line Bikinis By Yas. In the geotag section of the post, she wrote the name of the song that was playing in the background as she danced, which was called “+Linda (Remix)” by Dalex, Arcangel, and Manuel Turizo.

Yaslen’s fans gave the sexy show plenty of love, leaving more than 20,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day. Most of them gushed over her stunning physique while others left comments that consisted entirely of emoji.

“Soooo beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section, adding three fire emoji for emphasis.

“Wow! its amazing!” another follower commented.

“So great and amazing body,” yet one more fan chimed in.