Gal Gadot Teases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ While Posing On Beach For ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

Gal Gadot stunned in a series of stylish outfits for the new issue of Vanity Fair, as the publication revealed scenes from the actress’ shoot and snippets of her interview to their Instagram feed on Tuesday.

In the video, the outlet showed off its November cover star on the beach, with her hair slicked back and appearing to be wet as she waded through the water in various outfits.

For the first look, Gadot wore a skintight red latex dress that came together in a halter around her neck and hugged her hips as it fell below her knees.

The second style, a long-sleeved white dress, adequately showcased her 5’10” frame, with a form-fitting bottom that hit below her calves. The top part of the dress also fit tightly around her torso and upper body, with cut outs that showed off a part of her toned midsection and lower back and scooped down to expose part of her right shoulder and collarbone.

Gadot’s final look was a long-sleeved, navy blue sweater-style bodysuit, with white trim and white buttons down the front plus a large sailor-style collar.

The actress engaged in several activities in the clip, walking through the ocean, playing with two white-and-gray-colored dogs, and being picked up via surf board by a few shirtless men, smiling flirtatiously for the camera.

A snippet from Gadot’s interview was written in the caption, describing how she gets teary-eyed when watching the opening scene of her upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, which features a child version of Diana Prince.

“One of the biggest things that I believe is that you can only dream about becoming someone or something after you’ve seen it visually. I think it’s so important—and of course it’s ultra-important for me because I’m a mother of two girls—to show [girls] the potential of what they can be. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to be athletic or physically strong—that too—but that they can be bigger than life,” she shared with the publication.

Ever since her big break on the scene playing Wonder Woman, Gadot has stayed busy shooting for a multitude of projects. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she’s participating in the highly anticipated Justice League director’s cut, or Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and will partake in a few reshoots set to happen this month. The completed film is set to release on HBO Max in 2021.