Ashley Resch Sizzles In White Lingerie & Pink Robe: ‘Attitude Bad’

Ashley Resch treated her Instagram followers to a sexy video of herself modeling with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Don’t Stop (feat. Young Thug)” playing while she strutted her stuff.

In the video, Ashley modeled in a room with wooden floors, beige walls, and a large window revealing a city below. The model wore a lacy white half cup bra with nude straps that outlined her breasts’ remaining curve and went over both shoulders. The undergarment showcased her ample bosom and revealed plenty of her cleavage.

Ashley paired the bra with matching tanga panties that dipped low in the front and rose over each hip, leaving both cheeks of her pert backside bare. Over her shoulders, she wore a flowing satin robe with white ruffles on the arms and hemline that she left open with the matching tie trailing behind her as she walked. The garment revealed her voluptuous curves. She completed the bedroom ready outfit with nude platform high heels with a transparent toe. The look showcased Ashley’s intricate tattoos on her side and leg, with a bit of her arm showing beneath the robe’s sleeve.

Her platinum dyed locks fell in soft layered waves down her back from a messy side part. The model’s mane featured darker hair at the roots.

When the video started, Ashley strutted slowly toward the camera, and a mirror in the background reflected her sensual moves. At another point in the footage, she entered from one side and walked toward the camera. When she passed, her reflection appeared in the mirror again, and Ashley let the robe fall from her shoulders, and it framed her curvy bottom.

Ashley’s Instagram fans showed the post a lot of love with more than 8,640 hitting the “like” button, and nearly 200 taking the time to leave a reply.

“You are an irresistibly beautiful erotic temptress!” gushed one devotee.

“Whoever gets to be your man is one lucky dude. With a bod like that, any man would drop dead for you,” another fan declared.

“Wow! l do not get tired of saying that you are very beautiful, Ashley,” enthused a third follower who added several hearts and roses.

“You’re literally so dope. All your pics & videos come out so fire,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, including a flame and red heart emoji.

Ashley often teases her followers with sexy pictures and videos of herself modeling various lingerie, bikinis, and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she posted a photo of herself wearing red hot lingerie to celebrate Friday’s happy hour.