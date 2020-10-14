Fashion Designer Vera Wang, 71, Shows Off Flawless Back In Latest Instagram Update

The 71-year-old fashion designer Vera Wang has once again wowed her Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 12, showed the celebrity posing in one of her own designs as she posed against a cloudy outlook. As she held an umbrella over her head, she said goodbye to the outfit which was a part of her collection.

Vera wore a champagne-colored dress with a full skirt. Looking away from the camera, the plunging back was on display, as was a massive bow in a floral pattern. Thin straps in the same material delicately held up the gown.

The fashion designer stood on a wet paved path. The train of the skirt dragged behind her as she posed underneath a black umbrella and against a stormy sky. She stood in the middle of a formal garden that featured a vast lawn and perfectly manicured hedges. At the edge of the path were small shrubs featuring white flowers.

In the caption, she stated that it was time to say goodbye to the stunning attire, which was a part of the Vera Wang Collection. However, she obviously decided to model it one last time before it found a new home. Unfortunately, she did not disclose just who was the lucky recipient of the gorgeous outfit.

While the gown and the view were outstanding, many were more impressed with the celebrity’s smooth back in the photo. Known for her enterally youthful appearance, her fans often comment on it and this time was no exception.

As soon as Vera posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. In less than a day, the photo had already gathered 13,900 likes and plenty of attention by way of comments from her avid supporters.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow! So epic,” a fan declared.

“VERA [it’s] a beautiful dress #love the color.. the shape.. the texture!! Thank you for another dream dress!” another user gushed.

“SLaY ALL DaY,” a fourth person wrote, also using the crown emoji for further emphasis.

People are often in awe of the aging fashion designer’s youthful appearance. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently impressed her Instagram followers as she stood on a balcony wearing a pajama top from her own collection. Going sans pants, the celebrity instead opted for a white bathing suit and her supporters got to see her long slender legs in all their glory. Once more, her fans rushed to the comments section in order to voice their amazement at how amazing Vera looked for her age.