Aisha Thalia Shows Off Stunning Transformation As She Discusses ‘Survival Vs Thriving’

Instagram model Aisha Thalia wowed her 549,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 13, revealed some dark times about the celebrity’s past as she grappled with a crippling sadness that led to a dramatic weight loss. However, with much self-healing, Aisha revealed the dramatic difference since she had gained the weight back and looked even more stunning than ever.

Aisha wore a white crop top and high-waisted panties in the first snap that showed her weighing in at 116lbs. Her golden curls framed her face as she concentrated on taking the selfie.

She posed with her hips pointed out to one side and her long legs were on display as a result. This particular pose, when compared with the next one, certainly showed just how skinny she was early on in 2018 when the photo was taken.

The second image shows a much curvier Aisha. Wearing black lacy underwear, the difference could be immediately seen and she looked much healthier as a result. Weighing in at 142lbs in this snap, Aisha stated that she was much happier in 2020 as well as much healthier. She then went on to explain that the difference was that now she was “thriving” rather than merely trying to survive.

The celebrity also gave s candid speech about how she had to overcome certain trauma in her life in order to thrive, stating that it took three years of hard work and self-help in order to do so.

As soon as Aisha posted the comparison image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 11 hours, the photo had garnered 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her supportive fans.

Considering women are usually bombarded with the notion that they should lose weight and not gain it, many of Aisha’s adoring supporters were thankful for the positive post.

“U are so strong and so beautiful. Even in ur hard times still very much beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I’m so happy you overcame that and ur better babe love u,” a fan declared.

“I needed to see and read this today, thank you for sharing your journey, and for staying absolutely beautiful through it all!” another user stated.

“Love it!!…..keep telling ur story,” a fourth person wrote, also using a heart emoji for further emphasis.

Aisha often shows off her killer figure with her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently highlighted her curves in a pair of red jeans and a strapless bra top. In the caption, she revealed that she was a little tipsy after dining at a restaurant.