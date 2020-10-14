Niece Waidhofer Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Black Lingerie While Wearing A Long Red Wig

On Tuesday, October 13, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.2 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing in front of a white wall. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a lingerie set that featured a plunging black bra and matching low-rise bottoms. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, flat midsection, and sculpted thighs. She accessorized the sexy look with a black choker necklace, a septum nose ring, and thigh-high leather boots. Niece also sported a long red wavy wig and matching contact lenses.

For the photo, Niece kneeled with her legs spread on the floor. She leaned forward slightly and touched her wig, as she gazed directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to the song “(God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time on You” by NSYNC. She also appeared to be stating that she has “[m]ultiple personalities.”

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes. Quite a few of Niece’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Fantastic outfit!!! Enjoy the rest of your week!!!” wrote one fan.

“D*mn Niece red hair looks so bad*ss on you! Are your eyes red? They strike fear in me and I love it!” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye and heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are very attractive,” added a different devotee, along with a fire emoji.

“Didn’t recognize you at first! I thought it was a hot fake redhead! Turns out [it’s] a legit goddess,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji in the comments section.

Niece engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the Texas-native is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she opted to go pantless, sporting only a gray sweater and a pair of socks. That post has been liked over 129,000 times since it was shared.