NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Trade Could Make Nuggets ‘Strong Enough’ To Conquer Western Conference Next Season

After an impressive run in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Denver Nuggets are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster this fall. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray may have both blossomed into full-fledged All-Stars this year but in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season, the Nuggets obviously need more star power to their team. In the past months, they have already been linked to several superstars who are expected to be available on the trading block in the 2020 offseason, including All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

Though it would likely require them to pay the Wizards the king’s ransom, targeting a player of Beal’s caliber makes a lot of sense for the Nuggets. According to Preston Ellis of Bleacher Report, pairing Beal with Jokic and Murray to create their own “Big Three” in Denver would make the Nuggets “strong enough” to conquer the loaded Western Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season. To acquire Beal, Ellis suggested that the Nuggets could offer a trade package that includes Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., Monte Morris, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

“If the Wizards are brave enough to pull the trigger, no trade partner sits in a better position to acquire him than the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets have both the motivation and the resources to make a strong run at acquiring the two-time All-Star. Moving Porter and Morris will sap them of the depth that made them such a fully formed unit. But if we’ve learned anything from the Los Angeles Lakers’ run in 2020, if you can acquire a superstar without giving one away, there is no price too high to pay. The title window in Denver is now.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Beal is undeniably capable of changing the Nuggets’ fate next season. He would tremendously boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a very reliable third scoring option, playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, the 27-year-old shooting guard averaged 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Aside from being a prolific scorer, what makes Beal a more intriguing addition to Denver is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity. This would allow the Nuggets to add an All-Star caliber talent without forcing Jokic and Murray to make huge adjustments with their game. If Beal, Murray, and Jokic immediately find the perfect chemistry, the Denver could finally beat the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers when they cross paths once again in the playoffs.